2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 is a lean, green sports machine

Mild hybrids are slowly gaining ground in the automotive industry, and for good reason. 

A 48-volt system can improve efficiency through extended stop-start activation, brake regeneration and engine-off coasting, and it's less complex than a plug-in hybrid getup.

Some systems, though, one-up the mild hybrid's efficiency push with an electric motor that can provide benefits beyond efficiency. 

The 2019 Mercedes-AMG E53's mild hybrid powertrain delivers both thrift and thrust in spades. 

Its subtle looks are perfect for people who might want some extra pep in their step without shouting it from the mountaintops, making it the muted option for those who might not want boisterous visuals of AMG's most powerful offerings.

The E53's primary competitors are the Audi S6 and the BMW M550i xDrive.

The Audi S6 has a new version coming for 2020, with its own mild-hybrid setup, but nobody's driven it yet so I can't speak to it, and I'd pick the Merc over the outgoing S6 all day. 

The BMW M550i xDrive doesn't have a hybrid system, but it's quicker than the last-generation M5, although I'm not in love with BMW's current interiors.

There are some fringe competitors, like the Lexus GS F, but that car offers sub-E53 performance at a starting price some $10,000 higher. Yikes. 

Keep scrolling or clicking to check out more pictures of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG E53.

