2020 Audi S6 gets its US-market pricing, still no Avant though

Audi

We've known the specs of the forthcoming 2020 Audi S6 for a while now, for both European and US models, but one thing we've been kept in the dark on was just how much it'd cost stateside. Not anymore. Audi on Thursday announced US pricing for its hotted-up midsizer, and we're definitely interested.

So just how much can you expect to shell out for your fancy German Q-ship? For the entry-level Premium Plus trim, you'll spend $73,900, which actually compares favorably with the E53 AMG, which is only slightly cheaper but down 15 hp and a whopping 59 pound-feet of torque. Step up to the top-level Prestige trim at $77,800, and you're more in BMW M550i xDrive territory, where the S6 is way down on power compared with the 4.4-liter turbo V8 in the Bimmer.

Unlike the Euro model, our S6 will run on gasoline and be powered by the same 2.9-liter V6 engine that produces an extremely healthy 444 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque in the Audi RS 5. It's is a very healthy if not wildly exciting powerplant, but this car isn't exactly meant to be a hooligan. Unfortunately, there's still no sign of the nerd-catnip Avant wagon version coming to the US.

Some of the other highlights of the 2020 S6 include a 48-volt mild hybrid system that powers (among other things) an electric compressor that seeks to eliminate or at the very least drastically reduce turbo lag, making the engine more responsive. The compressor spins at a slow-compared-with-a-turbo 70,000 rpm but has a superfast 250-millisecond response time.

The S6, of course, gets Quattro all-wheel drive and Audi's latest eight-speed Tiptronic gearbox as standard and there will be an optional S sport package, for those drivers who want to turn the wick up a bit on a back road.

