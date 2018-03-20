2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe has stronger V6 power

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
In addition to the C43 Coupe, Mercedes is upgrading the C43 Sedan and Cabriolet for 2019.
Though it looks remarkably similar to the 2018 model, the C43 Coupe's fascia has actually been tweaked for 2019.
This thing looks hot, especially on these multi-spoke, AMG-specific wheels.
The C43's 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 gets an extra 23 horsepower, for 385 total.
The AMG C43 is only available with 4Matic all-wheel drive.
The new 43-specific exhaust outlets look rad.
An updated interior features improved infotainment tech and larger graphics displays.
The 2019 AMG C43 will go on sale at the end of 2018.
Look for the new AMG C43 Coupe and Cabriolet to debut at the 2018 New York Auto Show.
Keep scrolling to see many more views of the updated AMG C43 Coupe.