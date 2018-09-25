2019 McLaren 600LT: The latest Long Tail hits the track

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The McLaren 600LT is an absolute monster on the track.
The 600LT is one of McLaren's very special Long Tail series cars.
What would a McLaren be without butterfly doors?
The 600LT is based on the already lovely 570S Coupe.
Compared to the 570S, the 600LT has 30 more horsepower and 15 more pound-feet of torque.
Hitting 62 miles per hour takes just 2.9 seconds.
Accelerating to 125 mph takes just over 8 seconds.
The 600LT rides on Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires developed specifically for this car.
The 600LT costs some $240,000 in the US.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the McLaren 600LT.