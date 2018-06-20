2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata: Our favorite roadster gets even better

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata goes on sale in fall 2018.
With a higher final drive ratio and more power, the new Miata ought to be a bit quicker off the line.
The Miata gets a new brown soft top option for 2019.
Lighter internals and reduced engine friction mean the 2019 MX-5 Miata now makes 181 horsepower.
Traffic sign recognition and emergency city braking have been added to the list of onboard safety tech.