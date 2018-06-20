2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata: Our favorite roadster gets even better

  • 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata
The 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata goes on sale in fall 2018.

With a higher final drive ratio and more power, the new Miata ought to be a bit quicker off the line.

The Miata gets a new brown soft top option for 2019.

Lighter internals and reduced engine friction mean the 2019 MX-5 Miata now makes 181 horsepower.

Traffic sign recognition and emergency city braking have been added to the list of onboard safety tech.

