Confirmed: Mazda MX-5 Miata gets more power for 2019

The rumors were true: Mazda's darling MX-5 Miata is getting a number of updates for the 2019 model year.

The biggest update is found under the hood, where the Miata gets a nice increase in power. Though it uses the same 2.0-liter Skyactiv-G engine as before, the 2019 MX-5 makes 181 horsepower -- an increase of 26 over the current model. Torque, meanwhile, remains unchanged at 151 pound-feet.

Enlarge Image Mazda

Mazda says this power increase is largely thanks to lighter engine internals and reductions in both friction and exhaust loss. A higher 7,500-rpm redline -- up from 6,800 -- complements this added power. Combined with a higher final drive ratio -- 3.583, up from 3.454 -- the 2019 MX-5 should be a bit quicker off the line than its predecessor. Of course, with a car like the Miata, its driving bliss has nothing to do with straight-line speed.

A few new visual enhancements will help set 2019 Miatas apart from their predecessors. Redesigned black metallic 17-inch wheels are available, as is a brown soft top.

Inside, the 2019 MX-5 gets a telescoping steering wheel, as well as a greater helping of safety tech. A backup camera is now standard (as it is on all cars moving forward), and upper trim levels now receive traffic sign recognition and Mazda's Smart City Brake Support active braking tech.

Pricing will be announced later this year, but we don't expect it to change too much. Look for the 2019 MX-5 Miata to arrive at Mazda dealers this fall.