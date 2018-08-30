2019 Lexus RC gets a little nip and a little tuck

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 RC looks a little different, but not too much.
The arrow-shaped LED running lights have been integrated into the headlights, and the lower front bumper has more sculpting.
The taillights have been adjusted so the LED "L" in the housing is more pronounced.
The panels that house the audio and climate controls have a new finish, called dark gray streamline, which will be standard equipment on F Sport models.
Lexus also made some adjustments to the suspension by way of new bushings and shock absorbers that prioritize heavy damping at lower stroke speeds.