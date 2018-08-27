2019 Indian Scout gets new safety tech and a USB charger

  • 2019-indian-scout-07
  • 2019-indian-scout-accessorized-08
  • 2019-indian-scout-03
  • 2019-indian-scout-01
  • 2019-indian-scout-accessorized-06
  • 2019-indian-scout-accessorized-09
  • 2019-indian-scout-13
  • 2019-indian-scout-16
  • 2019-indian-scout-accessorized-07
  • 2019-indian-scout-10
  • 2019-indian-scout-accessorized-04
  • 2019-indian-scout-accessorized-02
  • 2019-indian-scout-05
  • 2019-indian-scout-12
  • 2019-indian-scout-02
  • 2019-indian-scout-14
  • 2019-indian-scout-06
  • 2019-indian-scout-accessorized-03
  • 2019-indian-scout-09
  • 2019-indian-scout-accessorized-01
  • 2019-indian-scout-11
  • 2019-indian-scout-15
  • 2019-indian-scout-accessorized-05
  • 2019-indian-scout-08
  • 2019-indian-scout-04
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-accessorized-08
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-accessorized-17
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-accessorized-15
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-accessorized-07
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-16
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-accessorized-11
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-accessorized-06
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-02
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-21
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-08
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-accessorized-16
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-11
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-accessorized-20
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-accessorized-04
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-accessorized-22
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-03
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-accessorized-25
  • Indian Scout Bobber 2017
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-17
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-accessorized-02
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-accessorized-03
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-12
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-accessorized-19
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-accessorized-26
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-accessorized-10
  • Indian Scout Bobber 2017
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-accessorized-09
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-accessorized-23
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-07
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-22
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-accessorized-01
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-accessorized-13
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-14
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-accessorized-12
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-09
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-15
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-01
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-23
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-accessorized-21
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-20
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-accessorized-14
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-05
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-accessorized-05
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-accessorized-18
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-18
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-13
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-10
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-19
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-04
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-accessorized-24
  • 2019-indian-scout-bobber-06
  • Indian Scout Bobber 2017
  • Indian Scout Bobber 2017
  • Indian Scout Bobber 2017
  • 2019-scout-family-03
  • 2019-scout-family-02
  • 2019-scout-family-01
  • 2019-indian-scout-sixty-accessorized-04
  • 2019-indian-scout-sixty-01
  • 2019-indian-scout-sixty-accessorized-02
  • 2019-indian-scout-sixty-05
  • 2019-indian-scout-sixty-03
  • 2019-indian-scout-sixty-04
  • 2019-indian-scout-sixty-accessorized-08
  • 2019-indian-scout-sixty-accessorized-09
  • 2019-indian-scout-sixty-02
  • 2019-indian-scout-sixty-accessorized-03
  • 2019-indian-scout-sixty-08
  • 2019-indian-scout-sixty-accessorized-06
  • 2019-indian-scout-sixty-accessorized-01
  • 2019-indian-scout-sixty-accessorized-05
  • 2019-indian-scout-sixty-06
  • 2019-indian-scout-sixty-07
  • 2019-indian-scout-sixty-09
  • 2019-indian-scout-sixty-10

2019 Indian Scout, Scout Bobber and Scout Sixty

The 2019 Scout lineup is getting a couple of much-needed updates.

Published:Caption:Photo:IndianRead the article
1
of 100

The small touches that make Indian special are present and accounted for in the 2019 models.

Published:Caption:Photo:IndianRead the article
2
of 100

All models with paint other than black are getting antilock brakes as standard.

Published:Caption:Photo:IndianRead the article
3
of 100

The Scout family represents an affordable way to get into an American cruiser motorcycle with a fair amount of tech.

Published:Caption:Photo:IndianRead the article
4
of 100

Antilock brakes are crucial for new riders, so we're excited to see Indian making them standard.

Published:Caption:Photo:IndianRead the article
5
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
6
of 100

The 2019 Scout is available in a surprising array of colors including blues, greens, reds and blacks.

Published:Caption:Photo:IndianRead the article
7
of 100

The Scout's simple instrumentation remains much the same, but benefits from an added USB charger near the speedometer on the Scout and Bobber models.

Published:Caption:Photo:IndianRead the article
8
of 100

Indian is offering a performance accessory exhaust that, when paired with a new intake, will increase power on the Scout.

Published:Caption:Photo:IndianRead the article
9
of 100

The Scout's water-cooled V-twin soldiers on mostly unchanged for 2019, but it was always a high point for the motorcycle.

Published:Caption:Photo:IndianRead the article
10
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
11
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
12
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
13
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
14
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
15
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
16
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
17
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
18
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
19
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
20
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
21
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
22
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
23
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
24
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
25
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
26
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
27
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
28
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
29
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
30
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
31
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
32
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
33
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
34
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
35
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
36
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
37
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
38
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
39
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
40
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
41
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
42
of 100

Indian Scout Bobber 2017

Published:Caption:Photo:IndianRead the article
43
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
44
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
45
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
46
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
47
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
48
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
49
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
50
of 100

Indian Scout Bobber 2017

Published:Caption:Photo:IndianRead the article
51
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
52
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
53
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
54
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
55
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
56
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
57
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
58
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
59
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
60
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
61
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
62
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
63
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
64
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
65
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
66
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
67
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
68
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
69
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
70
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
71
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
72
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
73
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
74
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
75
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
76
of 100

Indian Scout Bobber 2017

Published:Caption:Photo:IndianRead the article
77
of 100

Indian Scout Bobber 2017

Published:Caption:Photo:IndianRead the article
78
of 100

Indian Scout Bobber 2017

Published:Caption:Photo:IndianRead the article
79
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
80
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
81
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
82
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
83
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
84
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
85
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
86
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
87
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
88
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
89
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
90
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
91
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
92
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
93
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
94
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
95
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
96
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
97
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
98
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
99
of 100

Published:Photo:IndianRead the article
100
of 100
Now Reading

2019 Indian Scout gets new safety tech and a USB charger

Up Next

2018 BMW R NineT Urban G/S: Old style meets new brap

Latest Stories

Indian Motorcycles releases its 2019 Scout lineup, makes ABS standard

Indian Motorcycles releases its 2019 Scout lineup, makes ABS standard

by
2019 Hyundai Santa Fe places safety before sport
6:09

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe places safety before sport

by
Vespa's first electric scooter rolls out this October

Vespa's first electric scooter rolls out this October

by
2018 Hyundai Kona headlight tweak results in IIHS Top Safety Pick+

2018 Hyundai Kona headlight tweak results in IIHS Top Safety Pick+

by
2019 Nissan Versa Sedan remains impressively cheap

2019 Nissan Versa Sedan remains impressively cheap

by
Watch Jay Leno take the new Tesla Roadster for a spin

Watch Jay Leno take the new Tesla Roadster for a spin

by