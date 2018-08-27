2019 Indian Scout gets new safety tech and a USB charger

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The 2019 Scout lineup is getting a couple of much-needed updates.
The small touches that make Indian special are present and accounted for in the 2019 models.
All models with paint other than black are getting antilock brakes as standard.
The Scout family represents an affordable way to get into an American cruiser motorcycle with a fair amount of tech.
Antilock brakes are crucial for new riders, so we're excited to see Indian making them standard.
The 2019 Scout is available in a surprising array of colors including blues, greens, reds and blacks.
The Scout's simple instrumentation remains much the same, but benefits from an added USB charger near the speedometer on the Scout and Bobber models.
Indian is offering a performance accessory exhaust that, when paired with a new intake, will increase power on the Scout.
The Scout's water-cooled V-twin soldiers on mostly unchanged for 2019, but it was always a high point for the motorcycle.
Indian Scout Bobber 2017