Indian Motorcycles releases its 2019 Scout lineup, makes ABS standard

Indian is getting ready to drop its 2019 lineup on us, but as a bit of a teaser it has given us the info on the updates it's making to the Scout lineup.

The big news is that all models of Scout, including the Scout Sixty and Scout Bobber, are getting ABS as standard, unless they have black paint, which seems weird but hey, who are we to judge? The addition of ABS is going to be a boon, particularly for new riders who often lack the skill to effectively brake without locking a wheel and potentially ending up in a slide.

Enlarge Image Indian

The other news, less game-changing from a safety standpoint, is the addition of a standard USB charging port on Scout and Scout Bobber models. The plug, which is located near the instrument cluster, will allow riders to keep phones charged on long trips without having to install a separate aftermarket charge port. This USB port can be retrofitted to any 2015-2018 Scout or Scout Bobber model and any 2016-2019 Scout Sixty model.

"The iconic Indian Scout family is a favorite amongst riders across the globe," said Reid Wilson, senior director for Indian Motorcycle. "Since the addition of the Scout Bobber in July 2017, we've continued to evolve our Scout offering to meet the tastes of various riders, whether they prefer the classic, heritage-inspired look of Scout Sixty and Scout or the stripped-down, blacked-out attitude of Scout Bobber. The refinements we've made for 2019 and the new paint options accentuate the wide appeal of the Scout line."

Enlarge Image Indian

Indian is also offering a line of accessories for the 2019 Scouts that include hard parts like exhaust components, air intakes, Fox shocks and windscreens as well as other good like luggage.

Pricing for the 2019 Scouts starts at $8,999 for the Scout Sixty, $11,499 for the Scout and $11,999 for the Scout Bobber and the bikes should be arriving at dealers shortly.