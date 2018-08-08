The 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo is entertaining yet affordable

  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo
The second-generation Hyundai Veloster continues to offer a sporty Turbo model.

Under the hood is a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine with 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque.

As before, the Veloster has two doors on the passenger side but just one on the driver's side. Weird, right?

This is the Turbo R-Spec, which has grippy Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires on its 18-inch wheels.

A short-throw shifter from B&M makes the six-speed manual transmission even more satisfying to use.

Along with the sportiness, though, the Veloster Turbo still offers practicality, with 19.9 cubic feet of cargo space.

Compared to the base Veloster, the Turbo has retuned suspension and steering, as well as larger brakes.

The center-exit exhausts and subtle roof spoiler contribute to a sporty appearance.

The R-Spec model also features LED head- and taillights.

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo R-Spec.

