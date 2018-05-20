2019 Hyundai Veloster is all grown up, but still a bit weird

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Hyundai morphed the Veloster into something that's wildly better to drive, and while it feels more adult, it still hasn't lost that little bit of weirdness that makes it unique.
The 2019 Veloster feels better put-together before you even turn the key.
Once you set out on the road, you'll find a solid, competent sports coupe that is ready to compete against some long-time segment darlings.
The driver side has one big, coupe-like door, but the passenger side has two smaller doors.
On the inside of the top-spec Turbo Ultimate trim, the driver and passenger door panels rock different colors.
Weirdness doesn't beget a super-cramped interior, thankfully.
The base Veloster comes with a 2.0-liter I4 good for 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque, mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.
For a four-grand price premium, the engine changes to a 1.6-liter turbocharged I4 putting out 201 hp and 195 pound-feet.
If an automaker wants to perform in this segment, it needs to bring its A-game, and this time around, Hyundai did.
Keep on scrolling to check out more shots of the Veloster, and don't forget to read our full first drive review!