2019 Hyundai Veloster is all grown up, but still a bit weird

  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster
  • 2019 Hyundai Veloster

Hyundai morphed the Veloster into something that's wildly better to drive, and while it feels more adult, it still hasn't lost that little bit of weirdness that makes it unique.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
1
of 39

The 2019 Veloster feels better put-together before you even turn the key.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
2
of 39

Once you set out on the road, you'll find a solid, competent sports coupe that is ready to compete against some long-time segment darlings.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
3
of 39

The driver side has one big, coupe-like door, but the passenger side has two smaller doors.    

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
4
of 39

On the inside of the top-spec Turbo Ultimate trim, the driver and passenger door panels rock different colors.

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
5
of 39

Weirdness doesn't beget a super-cramped interior, thankfully.    

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
6
of 39

The base Veloster comes with a 2.0-liter I4 good for 147 horsepower and 132 pound-feet of torque, mated to either a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic.    

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
7
of 39

For a four-grand price premium, the engine changes to a 1.6-liter turbocharged I4 putting out 201 hp and 195 pound-feet.    

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
8
of 39

If an automaker wants to perform in this segment, it needs to bring its A-game, and this time around, Hyundai did.    

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
9
of 39

Keep on scrolling to check out more shots of the Veloster, and don't forget to read our full first drive review!

Published: / Caption: / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
10
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
11
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
12
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
13
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
14
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
15
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
16
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
17
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
18
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
19
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
20
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
21
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
22
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
23
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
24
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
25
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
26
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
27
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
28
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
29
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
30
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
31
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
32
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
33
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
34
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
35
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
36
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
37
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
38
of 39

Published: / / Photo: Hyundai / Read the article
39
of 39
Now Reading

2019 Hyundai Veloster is all grown up, but still a bit weird

Up Next

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe is a slickly styled family SUV

Latest Stories

Tesla Model 3 misses Consumer Reports recommendation

Tesla Model 3 misses Consumer Reports recommendation

by
Mobileye CEO says Tesla accepts higher risks to lower costs

Mobileye CEO says Tesla accepts higher risks to lower costs

by
80 percent of buses will be electric by 2040, study claims

80 percent of buses will be electric by 2040, study claims

by
Ford recalls 273 EcoSport SUVs for European cross-contamination

Ford recalls 273 EcoSport SUVs for European cross-contamination

by
Mark Webber drives Porsche Mission E, finds hints of 919 Le Mans racer

Mark Webber drives Porsche Mission E, finds hints of 919 Le Mans racer

by
Tesla leaps up Fortune 500 and Apple slips, but Walmart beats them all

Tesla leaps up Fortune 500 and Apple slips, but Walmart beats them all

by