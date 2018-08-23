2019 Honda Insight offers plenty of green cred

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Now a spiritual successor to the discontinued Civic Hybrid, and slotting into the lineup between the Civic and the Accord, the Insight takes the best parts of both cars and injects them with a dose of green cred that's hard to beat.
And, unlike the latest Prius, you can look at it without your face going all Raiders of the Lost Ark.
The Insight eschews any of the Civic's visual quirks in favor of a design that Honda believes will help expand its appeal.
The front end borrows enough from the Clarity's design without getting too weird, and its sedan silhouette has a bit of a neat fastback shape to it.
Hiding under the Insight's sheet metal is a 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle gas engine putting out 107 horsepower and 99 pound-feet of torque.
Toss in two electric motors, and you've got a hybrid stew putting out a net 151 hp and 197 lb-ft.
The EPA rates the Insight Touring at 51 mpg city and 45 mpg highway, but I was able to meet and beat the lighter Insight's rating of 55 mpg city and 49 mpg highway with little conscious effort.
Use the EV button at the right times, and you'll knock on 60 mpg's door.
It's a very, very good hybrid.
