The 2019 Honda Civic Coupe starts at a very affordable $21,680, including $930 for destination. The Touring tester featured here adds $6,100 to that base price.
The Honda Civic sedan and hatchback might be the best sellers, but the two-door Civic is the sporty choice for many.
The Civic gets a new front fascia for 2019 with revised LED headlights and a few new colors like this Tonic Yellow Pearl.
The Civic's base engine is a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter I4, but this Touring trim goes for the gold with a turbocharged 1.5-liter I4.
This engine is good for 174 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque.
A six-speed manual is available on the Sport-trim Civic, but the turbo Touring comes with a continuously variable transmission with paddle shifters that let you move through seven simulated gears.
Honda Sensing driver assistance systems are standard on all trims. Collision mitigation braking, lane-departure warning, forward collision warning, road departure mitigation and adaptive cruise control are included.
The optional LaneWatch tech displays a video of the passenger-side blind spot when the right turn signal is activated.
The EPA says the 1.5-liter, CVT-equipped Civic will return 30 miles per gallon in the city, 37 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined.
To volume knob is back for 2019, doing away with the annoying and imprecise slider mechanisms that drivers and critics alike hated.
