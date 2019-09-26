  • 2019 Honda Civic Coupe
The 2019 Honda Civic Coupe starts at a very affordable $21,680, including $930 for destination. The Touring tester featured here adds $6,100 to that base price.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
The Honda Civic sedan and hatchback might be the best sellers, but the two-door Civic is the sporty choice for many.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
The Civic gets a new front fascia for 2019 with revised LED headlights and a few new colors like this Tonic Yellow Pearl.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
The Civic's base engine is a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter I4, but this Touring trim goes for the gold with a turbocharged 1.5-liter I4. 

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
This engine is good for 174 horsepower and 162 pound-feet of torque.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
A six-speed manual is available on the Sport-trim Civic, but the turbo Touring comes with a continuously variable transmission with paddle shifters that let you move through seven simulated gears.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Honda Sensing driver assistance systems are standard on all trims. Collision mitigation braking, lane-departure warning, forward collision warning, road departure mitigation and adaptive cruise control are included.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
The optional LaneWatch tech displays a video of the passenger-side blind spot when the right turn signal is activated.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
The EPA says the 1.5-liter, CVT-equipped Civic will return 30 miles per gallon in the city, 37 mpg highway and 33 mpg combined.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
To volume knob is back for 2019, doing away with the annoying and imprecise slider mechanisms that drivers and critics alike hated.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Keep scrolling for more photos of this very competent coupe.

Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
Photo:Emme Hall/Roadshow
