Live the van life with the 2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon

The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon made its official debut at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show.
The front is similar to before, but it's been smoothed over to better resemble other new Ford products.
Under the hood, buyers will have the choice of two different engines -- a 2.0-liter I4 gas engine with an eight-speed automatic, or a 1.5-liter EcoBlue diesel I4 mated to the same transmission.
Ford hopes the diesel will return at least 30 mpg highway by EPA measurements.
It's also expected to offer more than 2,000 pounds of towing capacity when the optional towing package is included.
Inside, there are three rows of seats, and the back two can be folded down to a flat floor, although it's raised a bit compared to the actual floor.
All Transit Connect Wagon variants will come standard with automatic emergency braking.
Adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and blind spot monitoring are also available.
The infotainment system packs a standard embedded 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot with enough room for 10 devices.
The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon goes on sale this fall, and pricing has yet to be determined.
