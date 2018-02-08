2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon is a quasi-minivan for Baby Boomers

Ford makes a wide variety of Transit vans, but perhaps its most interesting variant is the Transit Connect Wagon, a sort-of minivan that doesn't shy away from its cargo-van roots. Now, there's a new one, and it blurs the line between this and a traditional minivan even further.

The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon made its official debut at the 2018 Chicago Auto Show. The cargo van version is still on the way, we're told. But the wagon is a bit more interesting, as it's loaded with the kind of tech that's bound to strike the right chord with the right kind of buyer -- Ford envisions TC Wagon buyers as Baby Boomers and entrepreneurs, in case you were curious.

Enlarge Image Ford

Physically, the new Transit Connect Wagon doesn't look too different from its forebear. The front is similar, but it's been smoothed over to better resemble other new Ford products. Inside, there are three rows of seats, and the back two can be folded down to a flat floor, although it's raised a bit compared to the actual floor -- Stow 'N' Go, this ain't, but it's pretty darn close.

Under the hood, buyers will have the choice of two different engines -- a 2.0-liter I4 gas engine with an eight-speed automatic, or a 1.5-liter EcoBlue diesel I4 mated to the same cog-swapper. Ford hopes the diesel will return at least 30 mpg highway by EPA measurements, but we'll have to wait for official confirmation on that. It's also expected to offer more than 2,000 pounds of towing capacity when the optional towing package is included.

Safety geeks will be excited to hear that all Transit Connect Wagon variants will come standard with automatic emergency braking. Adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and blind spot monitoring are also available.

If you're more interested in infotainment, don't fret. Sync 3 is available, with a screen size up to 6.5 inches and an additional digital information display in the gauge cluster. Like other new Fords, the infotainment system packs a standard embedded 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot with enough room for 10 devices. It also packs Amazon Alexa connectivity and Ford's upcoming Waze integration.

The 2019 Ford Transit Connect Wagon goes on sale this fall, and pricing has yet to be determined.