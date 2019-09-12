2019 Ford Transit Connect is a not-so-mini van

Minivans excel at hauling a family's worth of people and cargo, and when it comes time to move a child into a dorm room, they're a decent stand-in for something more dedicated, like a cargo van.
But what if you want something that swaps the roles and emphasizes the van in minivan? That's where the Ford Transit Connect comes in.
Refreshed for the 2019 model year, the Ford Transit Connect offers a compelling package on paper, but the execution falls short.
Having recently driven both the cargo and passenger variants, I found it's easy to tell where this vehicle's priorities lie.
While the lesser-equipped Transit Connect Wagon starts at $26,845 before the $1,195 destination charge, the Titanium rings in higher at $31,595.
With my tester's wide swath of options, the price moves even higher to a surprising $37,010.
That puts the Wagon at about the same price as midtier trims of minivans like the Chrysler Pacifica and Honda Odyssey, while offering a bit more standard equipment and superior city fuel economy.
Unless you really need a cargo van on occasion, though, I'd recommend skipping over the Transit Connect Wagon.
Sure, it's mighty capable when hauling enters the equation, but the tradeoffs in ergonomics, driving dynamics and second-and-third-row tech make it hard to recommend for anyone who will use it almost exclusively as the family truckster.
