2019 Ford Ranger: It's got the look

The Ford Ranger is back with a vengeance for 2019.

Ford resurrected the popular midsize pickup to do battle with the Chevrolet Colorado and Toyota Tacoma.

Under the hood is a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, putting out 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.

While the Colorado and Tacoma get more power out of their V6 engines, the Ranger beats both in torque.

And yes, there is an FX4 off-road package for all you dirt-nerds.

At 7,500 pounds, the Ranger has the best towing capability in the class

Payload is tops, too: 1,860 pounds in the four-door, two-wheel drive configuration.

Plus there are loads of driver's aids like adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring that can cover the length of a trailer.

The 2019 Ford Ranger starts at $25,395, including $1,095 for destination.

Keep scrolling for more photos of this awesome do-it-all truck. 

