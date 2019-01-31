2019 Ford Ranger: It's got the look

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Ford Ranger is back with a vengeance for 2019.
Ford resurrected the popular midsize pickup to do battle with the Chevrolet Colorado and Toyota Tacoma.
Under the hood is a 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine, putting out 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.
While the Colorado and Tacoma get more power out of their V6 engines, the Ranger beats both in torque.
And yes, there is an FX4 off-road package for all you dirt-nerds.
At 7,500 pounds, the Ranger has the best towing capability in the class
Payload is tops, too: 1,860 pounds in the four-door, two-wheel drive configuration.
Plus there are loads of driver's aids like adaptive cruise control and blind-spot monitoring that can cover the length of a trailer.
The 2019 Ford Ranger starts at $25,395, including $1,095 for destination.
