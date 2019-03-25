2019 Ford Ranger adds Black Appearance Package

  • 2019 Ford Ranger Black Appearance Package
These are all the colors you can get with the Ford Ranger's new Black Appearance Package.

The pack includes blacked-out exterior elements, like the grille and mirrors.

This pack also gets you model-specific, 18-inch wheels.

The Black Appearance Package is available on all Ranger body styles.

The contrast against lighter colors looks pretty cool.

You can go full blackout and get this package on a black Ranger, if you wish.

Every Ranger is powered by a 2.3-liter turbocharged engine with 270 horsepower.

Look how rough and tough this thing is!

The Black Appearance Package is available for $1,995.

