2019 Ford Ranger goes dark with new appearance package

The 2019 Ford Ranger pickup officially hit dealers earlier this year, and since then, the automaker says more than two-thirds of all trucks have been purchased with one of the model's appearance packages. To build on that momentum, Ford announced a new Black Appearance Package on Monday which, to our eyes, looks pretty great.

The Ranger's Black Appearance Package is pretty self-explanatory. Opting for this pack gets you a number of black exterior elements, including a new grille, 18-inch wheels, running boards, fender vent surrounds, mirrors and more. The Black Appearance Package is available on any of the Ranger's body colors, which you can peruse in the gallery below.

This new package isn't limited to any one specific trim level or body style, and it'll add $1,995 to the truck's bottom line. Ford says the Black Appearance Package is available to order now, with the first deliveries taking place this summer.

Ford's new Ranger is a great addition to the midsize pickup segment, nicely poised to battle the Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon twins, as well as the Honda Ridgeline, Nissan Frontier and Toyota Tacoma. Ford has already had to increase Ranger production to satisfy high demand.

All Rangers are powered by a 2.3-liter, four-cylinder engine, good for 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. A 10-speed automatic transmission sends power to the ground via your choice of two- or four-wheel drive, and the Ranger can tow up to 7,500 pounds.

We've tested the Ranger extensively since its launch, so be sure to read our first drive and in-depth review for more impressions.

Now playing: Watch this: Midsize king: The 2019 Ford Ranger