2019 Ford Puma SUV is a tiny European treat

By make and model
Ford has just revealed its 2019 Puma B-segment SUV.
This one is shown in upscale ST Line trim.
The tiny new crossover is based on the Blue Oval's Ford Fiesta subcompact.
The new SUV will be built in Romania and sold across Europe.
A number of class-above tech features including vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure connectivity will be available, along with a fully digital gauge cluster and massaging seats.
We'll have to look at this little CUV longingly from afar, because Ford says it has no plans to bring it to North America.
Ford says you can fit two golf bags in the Puma's cargo hold sitting upright.
To our eyes, the Puma has a much more sophisticated look than America's EcoSport, which is about the same size.
The Puma will be powered by Ford's 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder engine, augmented by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.
A diesel engine option paired with a dual-clutch transmission will be available eventually.
Power massaging lumbar seats are optional.
Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2019 Ford Puma.