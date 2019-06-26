2019 Ford Puma SUV is a tiny European treat

  • 2019 Ford Puma ST Line
Ford has just revealed its 2019 Puma B-segment SUV.

This one is shown in upscale ST Line trim.

Photo:Ford
The tiny new crossover is based on the Blue Oval's Ford Fiesta subcompact.

Photo:Ford
The new SUV will be built in Romania and sold across Europe.

Photo:Ford
A number of class-above tech features including vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-infrastructure connectivity will be available, along with a fully digital gauge cluster and massaging seats.

Photo:Ford
We'll have to look at this little CUV longingly from afar, because Ford says it has no plans to bring it to North America.

Photo:Ford
Ford says you can fit two golf bags in the Puma's cargo hold sitting upright.

Photo:Ford
To our eyes, the Puma has a much more sophisticated look than America's EcoSport, which is about the same size.

Photo:Ford
The Puma will be powered by Ford's 1.0-liter EcoBoost three-cylinder engine, augmented by a 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

Photo:Ford
A diesel engine option paired with a dual-clutch transmission will be available eventually.

Photo:Ford
Power massaging lumbar seats are optional.

Photo:Ford
Keep clicking or scrolling for more images of the 2019 Ford Puma.

Photo:Ford
Photo:Ford
Photo:Ford
Photo:Ford
Photo:Ford
Photo:Ford
Photo:Ford
Photo:Ford
Photo:Ford
Photo:Ford
Photo:Ford
Photo:Ford
Photo:Ford
Photo:Ford
Photo:Ford
Photo:Ford
Photo:Ford
Photo:Ford
Photo:Ford
Photo:Ford
Photo:Ford
Photo:Ford
