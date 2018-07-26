The 2019 Ford F-150 gets more power with its luxurious Limited trim

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Ford F-150 Limited, the truck's most expensive version, becomes more powerful this year.
Switching to the Raptor's 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 gives the F-150 Limited an extra 75 horsepower and 40 pound-feet of torque, for totals of 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet.
The 2019 F-150 Limited also receives a new dual-exhaust design.
Exterior dress-up includes 22-inch wheels and lots of satin-finish trim.
Within the cabin, Ford says the 2019 F-150 Limited receives new two-tone Camel Back soft-touch leather.
Tech features include Sync 3 infotainment and an array of active-safety tech.
Each F-150 Limited also gets this plaque noting its production serial number.