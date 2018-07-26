  • 2019 Ford F-150 Limited
  • 2019 Ford F-150 Limited
  • 2019 Ford F-150 Limited
  • 2019 Ford F-150 Limited
  • 2019 Ford F-150 Limited
  • 2019 Ford F-150 Limited
  • 2019 Ford F-150 Limited

The 2019 Ford F-150 Limited, the truck's most expensive version, becomes more powerful this year.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
1
of 7

Switching to the Raptor's 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 gives the F-150 Limited an extra 75 horsepower and 40 pound-feet of torque, for totals of 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
2
of 7

The 2019 F-150 Limited also receives a new dual-exhaust design.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
3
of 7

Exterior dress-up includes 22-inch wheels and lots of satin-finish trim.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
4
of 7

Within the cabin, Ford says the 2019 F-150 Limited receives new two-tone Camel Back soft-touch leather.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
5
of 7

Tech features include Sync 3 infotainment and an array of active-safety tech.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
6
of 7

Each F-150 Limited also gets this plaque noting its production serial number.

Published:Caption:Photo:FordRead the article
7
of 7
Now Reading

The 2019 Ford F-150 gets more power with its luxurious Limited trim

Up Next

2017 Ford Fusion Sport: A 325-horsepower midsize sleeper sedan

Latest Stories

New York City could soon cap the number of ride hailing vehicles

New York City could soon cap the number of ride hailing vehicles

by
2019 Lexus ES starts at $39,500, hybrid gets 45 mpg highway

2019 Lexus ES starts at $39,500, hybrid gets 45 mpg highway

by
2019 Toyota Avalon earns IIHS Top Safety Pick+

2019 Toyota Avalon earns IIHS Top Safety Pick+

by
Taking the 2019 Audi TTS back to its spiritual home
5:38

Taking the 2019 Audi TTS back to its spiritual home

by
2019 Audi TTS: Back to the island

2019 Audi TTS: Back to the island

by
Drive.ai gives us the autonomous car equivalent of beer goggles

Drive.ai gives us the autonomous car equivalent of beer goggles

by