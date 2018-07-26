2019 Ford F-150 Limited gets Raptor's 450-horsepower engine

The Limited trim level of the Ford F-150 is already impressively luxurious, especially since is 2018 refresh, and for the 2019 model year it adds even more power. The F-150 Limited adopts the "high-output" version of Ford's 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 from the F-150 Raptor, bringing output figures up to 450 horsepower and 510 pound-feet of torque. That's up from last year's Limited, which made 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet.
Ford says that F-150 Limited buyers, "wanted more power," and thus the engine upgrade. The truck also gets a new dual-exhaust system. As on the Raptor (and last year's F-150 Limited), a 10-speed automatic is the only transmission option, with both rear- and four-wheel-drive variants on offer.
To go along with the power hike, the 2019 F-150 Limited also gets a slightly updated interior, with Camel Back two-tone, soft-touch leather. Speaking of the leather, Ford says it enlarged the ventilation holes in the seat to provide better cooling performance. There will also be a laser-etched plaque on the Limited model's armrest bearing its serial number. Given that Ford has sold an average of 75,000 F-Series trucks per month this year, those serial numbers could reach big numbers -- assuming the pricey Limited proves popular.
The rest of the F-150 Limited's equipment lineup carries over from last year, with a long list of luxurious features: Massaging front seats, a heated steering wheel, heated and cooled front seats, 22-inch wheels, power running boards, a 360-degree camera system, Ford's Pro Trailer Backup Assist towing feature, adaptive cruise control with pre-collision braking and Sync 3 touchscreen infotainment with support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
The high-output EcoBoost V6, incidentally, makes the F-150 the most powerful light-duty truck on the market. The strongest 2019 Ram 1500 makes 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet, while the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500's most powerful engine is rated for 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet.
The 2019 F-150 Limited hits showrooms later this year. While prices haven't been announced, the 2018 model starts at $62,855 with destination. The Limited is sold only with four-door SuperCrew cab and 5.5-foot short bed.
Discuss: 2019 Ford F-150 Limited gets Raptor's 450-horsepower engine
