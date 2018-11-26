2019 Fiat 500X gets a new turbo engine and more standard tech

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Fiat 500X gets simplified for 2019 with a new 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder being the only engine available.
The new engine produces 177 horsepower and 210 pound-feet of torque.
Previously, the 500X was available with a 1.4-liter turbo four and a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine.
The all-new 1.3-liter direct-injection turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine will come with a nine-speed automatic transmission.
The six-speed manual that was previously available with the turbo engine has been dropped for 2019.
For the interior, new fabric seating surfaces have been added.
The exterior of the 500X has been freshened with new fascias and LED daytime running lights.
Out back, the LED taillights are also new.
Three new paint colors include Italia Blue, Vibrante Green and Milano Ivory.
The 2019 Fiat 500X will arrive in dealers next spring with a base price of $25,785.