2019 Fiat 500X to debut at LA Auto Show

Fiat will roll out a refreshed 2019 500X crossover this week at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show packing a new turbocharged engine, standard all-wheel drive and revised styling.

Previously, the 500X was available with a 1.4-liter turbocharged four-cylinder making 160 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque or a 2.4-liter four with 180 horses and 175 pound-feet, but for 2019 the engine lineup has been slimmed down. A new 1.3-liter turbo four-cylinder churning out 177 ponies and 210 pound-feet of twist becomes the sole engine option. The six-speed manual transmission that was available on the turbo engine has also been dropped leaving the nine-speed automatic as the only gearbox option.

To further simplify matters, the 2019 500X will not be available with front-wheel drive and instead come standard with all-wheel drive.

Visually, the compact Italian crossover gets new fascias, LED daytime running lights and taillight housings, wheel designs and three new paint colors including Italia Blue, Vibrante Green and Milano Ivory.

The interior benefits with a new gauge cluster, steering wheel and fabric seating materials. Handling infotainment duties in all 500Xs is an upgraded Uconnect 4 system with a 7-inch touchscreen featuring navigation, satellite radio, Bluetooth and both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities. The safety technology menu has also been bolstered for 2019 to include standard adaptive cruise control and front park assist.

When the 2019 Fiat 500X arrives in dealers next spring, it will be available in Pop, Trekking and Trekking Plus trim levels with a base price of $25,785, which includes destination charges.