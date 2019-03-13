2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye: Classic looks, gobs of power

  • 2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye
The 2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye takes the already whackadoo Hellcat and adds performance parts from last year's drag-strip-ready Demon.

The Hellcat Redeye is shown here with the optional widebody kit for a 3.5-inch wider stance and 305/35Z R20 all-season performance tires.

The result is a production car that can hit 60 mph in 3.4 seconds, runs a quarter-mile at 10.8 seconds with a trap speed of 131 mph and can go as fast as 203 mph.

The magic is here under the hood, where a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 lies in wait. 

Though the engine has been lifted out of the 2018-only Challenger Demon, it's tuned here to produce 797 horesepower and 707 pound-feet of torque. 

Sure, that's not quite as much power as last year's Demon, but trust me, you don't feel like you're missing anything. There is no FOMO to be found.

An eight-speed automatic puts the power down to the rear wheels and the redline isn't reached until 6,500 rpm.

The 2.7-liter supercharger is the largest factory supercharger in a production car, producing 14.5 psi of boost.

There are plenty of performance pages and timers to be found in the Uconnect infotainment system.

The 2019 Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye as shown here is $88,855, or about $90/horsepower. Not a bad deal!

Keep scrolling for more photos of this tire-slaying muscle car.

2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody – Houndstooth interior

2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody - interior

2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody - interior

2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody - interior

