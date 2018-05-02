2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat teased with slick new hood

Enlarge Image Dodge

The Demon might not be coming back for the 2019 model year, but the Hellcat definitely is, and it'll be packing some mild updates, some of which are callbacks to the past.

Dodge on Wednesday put out a teaser for the 2019 Challenger SRT Hellcat. It focuses on a single element, a dual-snorkel hood that hasn't been offered before. It's functional, and it borrowed some of its design language from the '60s and '70s, the height of muscle-car fever.

The automaker claims that more information will be available this summer. According to Motor1, rumor has it that the 2019 model year will freshen up the Challenger ahead of a move to a new platform in 2021. It's likely to borrow some of the Demon's kit, and it might also feature a power bump to 725 horsepower from the current 707. The teaser looks like it's showing off some fender flares, too, but it's unclear if the Hellcat Widebody will continue on as a separate model, or if Dodge will merge the two.

If Dodge is talking about divulging additional details this summer, that means the new model will likely make its auto show debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November. It could very well be unveiled earlier than that, given dealerships tend to move to the next model year's stock as summer turns to fall.