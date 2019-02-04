2019 Chrysler Pacifica, Dodge Caravan special editions honor minivans in Chicago

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sold more than 270,000 minivans in 2018 giving it a 55 percent market share in the segment. Fitting as FCA originally gave birth to the class back in 1984. Since then it's rolled out thoughtful innovations such as Stow 'n Go seating and brought the first hybrid model to market with the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid. To mark 35 years of the minivan, the company will debut the imaginatively named 35th Anniversary Edition models of the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Grand Caravan at the Chicago Auto Show.

For the regular Pacifica with the 287-horsepower Pentastar V6 and nine-speed automatic transmission, the anniversary package will be offered on Touring L, Touring L Plus and Limited versions. The Pacifica Hybrid, which boasts up to 32 miles of all-electric driving range and 520 miles of total range from its plug-in hybrid drivetrain, will be available as the 35th Anniversary Edition on Touring L and Limited trim levels.

Anniversary Pacificas will differ from regular models on the outside with a 35th Anniversary badge and liquid chrome Chrysler wing badges and gloss black trim on the front fascia and rear liftgate. Inside, a black interior will be dressed with Cranberry Wine accent stitching on the Nappa leather seats, steering wheel and door panels. The 35th Anniversary logo will also be embroidered into the front floor mats.

Enlarge Image FCA

Customers will also be able to give their 35th Anniversary Edition Pacificas a more sinister appearance with an optional S Appearance package that adds a black grille, headlight accents, rear valance molding, badges and wheels to the exterior.

As for the Dodge Grand Caravan that soldiers on into 2019 still based on previous generation underpinnings that debuted in 2008, it will also receive some 35th Anniversary Edition love. Available on SE and SXT trims, the anniversary changes encompass 17-inch silver aluminum wheels, bright grille and 35th Anniversary fender badges. Like the Pacifica, it'll get Cranberry Wine stitching on the seats, steering wheel, door trim and the anniversary logo embroidered into the front floor mats on the black interior. The Dodge also receives a piano black console and gauge cluster accents.

Enlarge Image FCA

The 2019 Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Grand Caravan 35th Anniversary Edition will go on sale this summer. Pricing isn't available yet, but a drastic price increase of the regular models likely isn't in the cards. For reference, the 2019 Chrysler Pacifica Touring L begins at $37,790, including $1,495 for destination, while the full-zoot Limited starts at $45,940. A 2019 Grand Caravan SE stickers at $28,145, including $1,495 destination and Grand Caravan SXT with standard navigation punches in at $33,645.