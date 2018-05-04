2019 Chevy Suburban RST is a family-hauling hot rod

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
Chevrolet has a RST trim for its larger Suburban, but it is relegated to appearance upgrades.
The RST Performance Package remedies that by adding a 420-horsepower, 6.2-liter V8.
Magnetic Ride Control is also standard.
It features the same aesthetic upgrades as the standard Suburban RST, opting to replace chrome with gloss-black elements.
A Borla side-exhaust exhaust is optional if you want to make some extra noise.
A performance front brake upgrade is also available.