Chevy Suburban RST Performance Pack adds family-friendly aggression

When Chevrolet added its 6.2-liter V8 to the Tahoe to create the Tahoe RST, we took it for a spin and called it a full-size SUV hot rod. Chevrolet has a RST trim for its larger Suburban, too, but it's relegated to appearance upgrades. That changes with the addition of a new Performance Package.

The Chevrolet Suburban RST Performance Package is an available upgrade for the Suburban RST. The standard Suburban RST uses a 5.3-liter V8 good for 355 horsepower and 383 pound-feet of torque, but the Performance Package replaces that with a 6.2-liter V8 putting out 420 hp and 460 pound-feet. It also carries GM's new 10-speed automatic.

While the 6.2-liter V8 is exclusive to the Performance Package, not every addition is. The package also adds Magnetic Ride Control, which is also available on other Suburban trims. It's an active suspension that can adjust damping stiffness in about 5 milliseconds, leading to a ride that's either smooth or taut as conditions require.

The angrier styling from the standard Suburban RST sticks around. The grille surround and door handles are body-colored, while the grille itself is painted black, as are the mirror caps, roof rails, window trim and badges. 22-inch wheels are standard.

Chevrolet's also got a bunch of optional kit if you really want to zhush it up. Buyers can equip a Borla-engineered side-exit exhaust, as well as a performance Brembo brake package with red, six-piston front callipers and 16-inch brake rotors.

It's still a Suburban at heart, though, with three rows of space, a boatload of cargo capacity and a towing capacity of 8,100 pounds. Look for it on dealership lots starting this summer.