2019 Cadillac CT6 adds V-Sport model with twin-turbo V8 power

All CT6 models get updated styling for 2019.
The CT6 V-Sport makes 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque.
Cadillac will show the new CT6 V-Sport at the 2018 New York Auto Show.
Look for the updated CT6 and V-Sport models to go on sale later this year.
The CT6 V-Sport introduces Cadillac's new twin-turbo V8 engine.
The Cadillac CT6 gets updated taillights for 2019.
The CT6's interior looks to have received a few upgrades for 2019.
The twin-turbo V8 is mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.
The new taillight design is reminiscent of the Escala concept.
Restyled wheels and headlights are also part of the 2019 CT6 updates.