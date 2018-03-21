Cadillac's got a brand-new V8, and it sounds like a whopper. The brand's new 4.2-liter twin-turbo V8 will officially launch in the new CT6 V-Sport later this year, where it'll produce an impressive 550 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque.

This is a totally new engine, designed from the ground up, and for now, will be exclusive to Cadillac. The company says its new V8 uses a "hot V" (heyyy) configuration, mounting the turbochargers on top of the engine, which not only reduces the engine's overall packaging size, but reduces overall turbo lag because of improved airflow. This engine also utilizes cylinder deactivation technology, as well as stop-start. It'll be built at General Motors' Performance Build Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

In the CT6 V-Sport, the 4.2-liter V8 will mate to a 10-speed automatic transmission with a broad 7.39 gear ratio. We don't have official acceleration times or fuel economy numbers just yet, but we're not exactly expecting this thing to be a slouch. Nor are we expecting it to be super efficient, for that matter. The V-Sport uses an all-wheel-drive layout, though Cadillac says the car has a "revised" torque split, likely with a stronger rear bias.

Enlarge Image Cadillac

The CT6 V-Sport gets a number of other performance upgrades to complement the V8 engine. New 20-inch wheels come shod in summer performance tires, a mechanical limited-slip differential increases rear-end traction and modified Magnetic Ride Control damper settings and stiffer suspension geometry provide better handling characteristics. Additionally, the CT6 V-Sport gets unique, 19-inch Brembo brakes and a retuned exhaust.

All 2019 model year CT6 sedans get some minor visual tweaks, including restyled headlights and taillights, said to be reminiscent of the lighting elements found on the Escala concept. Inside, the CT6 finally gets Cadillac's updated infotainment system with a 10-inch touchscreen. The 2019 CT6 will continue to offer Super Cruise semi-autonomous technology, though obviously, that isn't available on the V-Sport.

Whether or not the addition of a V-Sport model improves CT6 sales remains to be seen; Cadillac's sedans aren't exactly its hottest-selling vehicles these days. Still, the company says the CT6 V-Sport is the "first in a series of new Cadillac performance vehicles." If that means more high-output V8s in the world, you won't hear us complaining.