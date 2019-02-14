2019 BMW X5 looks good without looking too different

  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5
  • 2019 BMW X5

By the time the 2019 X5 was announced, the 2018 X5 felt behind the times in the face of newer, prettier, more tech-forward competition. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
1
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

But the latest generation of BMW's O.G. SUV makes up for all that, resulting in a package that's not only competitive, but also easily capable of gunning for the top of the pops once more.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
2
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

I want to call the 2019 X5's styling derivative, but the only design it's 'borrowing' is its own. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
3
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The front end may have slightly thinner lights and a more hunkered-down look than before, but it looks largely the same as the X5 it replaces.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
4
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

If you're after the most pliant ride in the segment, you won't find it in the X5. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
5
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

BMW has never been shy about making its vehicles interesting to drive, and that always comes with trade-offs. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
6
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

While my tester packs a $1,000 air suspension upgrade, the ride borders on stiff even with the suspension in its cushiest mode.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
7
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

It'll soak up the occasional pothole well enough, but if the road becomes a washboard, you're going to bounce around a fair bit. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
8
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

The powertrain, on the other hand, is damn near velvety.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
9
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Keep scrolling to check out more pictures of the X5, and don't forget to read our full written review.

Published:Caption:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
10
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
11
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
12
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
13
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
14
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
15
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
16
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
17
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
18
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
19
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
20
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
21
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
22
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
23
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
24
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
25
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
26
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
27
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
28
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
29
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
30
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
31
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
32
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
33
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
34
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
35
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
36
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
37
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
38
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
39
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
40
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
41
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
42
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
43
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
44
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
45
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
46
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
47
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
48
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
49
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
50
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
51
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
52
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
53
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
54
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review

Published:Photo:Andrew Krok/Roadshow
55
of 55
Get Your Local Price Read Full Review
Now Reading

2019 BMW X5 looks good without looking too different

Up Next

2020 Alpina B7 makes BMW's flagship sedan even better

Latest Stories

Lightning Motorcycle teases the forthcoming Strike's electric motor

Lightning Motorcycle teases the forthcoming Strike's electric motor

by
2020 Kia Soul EV gets 243-mile EPA driving range

2020 Kia Soul EV gets 243-mile EPA driving range

by
GM's electric bikes branded 'Ariv,' offer 40 miles of range

GM's electric bikes branded 'Ariv,' offer 40 miles of range

by
Why I spell head gasket 'head ga$ket'

Why I spell head gasket 'head ga$ket'

by
Tesla rolls out Dog Mode, Sentry Mode to keep your car and pup safer

Tesla rolls out Dog Mode, Sentry Mode to keep your car and pup safer

by