2019 BMW X5 looks good without looking too different

By the time the 2019 X5 was announced, the 2018 X5 felt behind the times in the face of newer, prettier, more tech-forward competition.
But the latest generation of BMW's O.G. SUV makes up for all that, resulting in a package that's not only competitive, but also easily capable of gunning for the top of the pops once more.
I want to call the 2019 X5's styling derivative, but the only design it's 'borrowing' is its own.
The front end may have slightly thinner lights and a more hunkered-down look than before, but it looks largely the same as the X5 it replaces.
If you're after the most pliant ride in the segment, you won't find it in the X5.
BMW has never been shy about making its vehicles interesting to drive, and that always comes with trade-offs.
While my tester packs a $1,000 air suspension upgrade, the ride borders on stiff even with the suspension in its cushiest mode.
It'll soak up the occasional pothole well enough, but if the road becomes a washboard, you're going to bounce around a fair bit.
The powertrain, on the other hand, is damn near velvety.
Keep scrolling to check out more pictures of the X5, and don't forget to read our full written review.