The 2019 BMW X4 puts design ahead of practicality

The 2019 BMW X4 is related to the BMW X3, but it's longer and lower, with a different roofline.
This X4 xDrive30i uses a 2.0-liter turbo four-cylinder engine that's rated for a competitive 248 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque.
An eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive are standard.
Available safety technologies include precollision warning and braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane-keeping and a 360-degree camera system.
The X4's infotainment system is great, with a bright and clear 10.25-inch touchscreen. While it does support Apple CarPlay, you'll unfortunately need to pay an annual subscription to keep using it after the first year of ownership.
EPA fuel-economy ratings for this model are 22 miles per gallon city and 29 mpg highway. It's easy to hit those figures in real-world driving.
Though the X4 drives well overall, its lazy throttle responses and somewhat muted chassis feedback mean it's not quite as involving as we'd like from a luxury crossover in this class.
The 2019 BMW X4 starts at $50,450 before destination, with this example bearing an as-tested price of $57,895.
Cargo space is good but not as great as in the BMW X3. You get 18.5 cubic feet of storage behind the rear seats, about 10 cubic feet less than in an X3.
