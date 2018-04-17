  • 2019 BMW M2 Competition
The BMW M2 is already one of our favorite sports cars, so this Competition package ought to be super sweet.

The M2 Competition uses the same 3.0-liter turbo I6 engine as the M3 and M4.

That means there's 405 horsepower on tap, 40 more than the standard M2.

The Competition also has 406 pound-feet of torque, 63 more than the base M2.

Both manual and dual-clutch automatic transmissions will be available.

The M2 Competition gets a dual-mode exhaust.

When fitted with the M Drivers Package, this thing'll hit 174 miles per hour.

Look for the M2 Competition to hit dealers in Summer 2018.

Let's hope this thing sounds better than the M3 and M4.

Keep scrolling for more M2 Competition photos.

2019 BMW M2 Competition is more of a great thing

