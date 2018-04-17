BMW M2 Competition arrives with 405 HP

The BMW M2 is one of the finest sports cars on the market today. With its combination of rear-wheel drive, turbocharged power and great balance, it's one of the best-driving BMWs we've sampled in years. Goes without saying, then, that we're on the edge of our seat for this even more hard-core M2 Competition.

For starters, the M2 Competition gets a new engine: the S55 twin-turbo I6 from the BMW M3 and M4. In M2 Competition duty, this engine produces 405 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, increases of 40 and 63, respectively, over the standard M2. Both six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch transmissions will be available, the latter with adjustable shift programming. The extra power means the M2 Competition will sprint to 60 miles per hour in as little as four seconds flat with the DCT, or 4.2 with the manual, both improvements of 0.2 seconds over the base M2.

Enlarge Image BMW

BMW fits the M2 Competition with a new exhaust system, with two electronically controlled flaps designed to deliver "the distinctive BMW M sound." That's all well and good, but we're hoping this thing sounds better than the aurally unfortunate M3 and M4, which use a similar setup. Fingers crossed.

To complement the power increase, the M2 Competition gets a number of chassis improvements, also borrowed from its M3/M4 siblings. Aluminum-intensive front and rear axles are stronger and improve stability. Under the hood, the carbon fiber strut brace from the M3/M4 aids in front end rigidity.

Recalibrated steering and stability control systems set the Competition apart from other M2s, though we hope the new steering setup isn't as numb and artificial-feeling as it is in the M3 and M4. Additionally, an electronic limited-slip differential helps manage power at the car's rear axle, and larger M Sport brakes -- with four-piston front and two-pison rear calipers -- offer improved stopping power. Those brakes sit behind new 19-inch wheels, wrapped in 254/35-series front and 265/35-series rear tires.

Enlarge Image BMW

Inside the cabin, the M2 Competition gets M Sport seats, with light-up M logos (of course they light up). Otherwise, the interior is largely carryover from the standard M2, save the addition of selector switches on the center console for various M modes, stability control settings and shift logic on DCT-equipped models.

Look for the 2019 M2 Competition to arrive at BMW dealers this summer. Pricing will be announced closer to launch, but expect it to start a fair bit above the $54,500 base price of the standard M2.