2019 Audi TT doesn't look much different than before

The 2019 Audi TT doesn't look much different than the 2018 model, despite Audi promising a "more masculine, more progressive and even sportier" look.     

Photo:Audi
1
of 35

The base models get more aggressive fasciae, with the most obvious change -- a set of vertical air vents -- hanging out just under the taillights.    

Photo:Audi
2
of 35

The real benefits that come with the refresh go beyond the surface layer.     

Photo:Audi
3
of 35

There's a whole bunch of new standard equipment on the base model, including rain and light sensors, a drive mode selector, heated exterior mirrors and a multifunction steering wheel.    

Photo:Audi
4
of 35

Audi's Virtual Cockpit, which puts the most of the infotainment system's functions into a configurable gauge display, is now standard, as well.   

Photo:Audi
5
of 35

As before, the TT is available as both a coupe and convertible.    

Photo:Audi
6
of 35

Motor1 claims that Audi will offer a 2.0-liter I4 gas engines with three different power outputs -- 197 or 245 horsepower for the standard TT, and 306 hp in hopped-up TTS form.   

Photo:Audi
7
of 35

A six-speed manual is available, as is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, which Audi claims is new for 2019.    

Photo:Audi
8
of 35

It will likely take a bit of time before Audi finalizes its powertrain options and pricing for the US.     

Photo:Audi
9
of 35

Keep on scrolling to check out even more pictures of the refreshed 2019 Audi TT.

Photo:Audi
10
of 35

Photo:Audi
11
of 35

Photo:Audi
12
of 35

Photo:Audi
13
of 35

Photo:Audi
14
of 35

Photo:Audi
15
of 35

Photo:Audi
16
of 35

Photo:Audi
17
of 35

Photo:Audi
18
of 35

Photo:Audi
19
of 35

Photo:Audi
20
of 35

Photo:Audi
21
of 35

Photo:Audi
22
of 35

Photo:Audi
23
of 35

Photo:Audi
24
of 35

Photo:Audi
25
of 35

Photo:Audi
26
of 35

Photo:Audi
27
of 35

Photo:Audi
28
of 35

Photo:Audi
29
of 35

Photo:Audi
30
of 35

Photo:Audi
31
of 35

Photo:Audi
32
of 35

Photo:Audi
33
of 35

Photo:Audi
34
of 35

Photo:Audi
35
of 35
Now Reading

2019 Audi TT doesn't look much different than before

Up Next

2019 Audi A7 is tech lover's fastback fantasy

