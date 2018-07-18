2019 Audi TT doesn't look much different than before

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2019 Audi TT doesn't look much different than the 2018 model, despite Audi promising a "more masculine, more progressive and even sportier" look.
The base models get more aggressive fasciae, with the most obvious change -- a set of vertical air vents -- hanging out just under the taillights.
The real benefits that come with the refresh go beyond the surface layer.
There's a whole bunch of new standard equipment on the base model, including rain and light sensors, a drive mode selector, heated exterior mirrors and a multifunction steering wheel.
Audi's Virtual Cockpit, which puts the most of the infotainment system's functions into a configurable gauge display, is now standard, as well.
As before, the TT is available as both a coupe and convertible.
Motor1 claims that Audi will offer a 2.0-liter I4 gas engines with three different power outputs -- 197 or 245 horsepower for the standard TT, and 306 hp in hopped-up TTS form.
A six-speed manual is available, as is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, which Audi claims is new for 2019.
It will likely take a bit of time before Audi finalizes its powertrain options and pricing for the US.
