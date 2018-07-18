2019 Audi TT gets a light refresh with new standard tech, tweaked looks

Audi's been selling its glammed-up Beetle, the TT, for 20 years now. Now, it's seen fit to give its third-generation TT a bit of a refresh.

The 2019 Audi TT doesn't look much different than the 2018 model, despite Audi promising a "more masculine, more progressive and even sportier" look. The base models get more aggressive fasciae, with the most obvious change -- a set of vertical air vents -- hanging out just under the taillights. There are also some grille changes, and the S-line appearance package gets some more air inlets up front.

Enlarge Image Audi

The real benefits that come with the refresh go beyond the surface layer. There's a whole bunch of new standard equipment on the base model, including rain and light sensors, a drive mode selector, heated exterior mirrors, a multifunction steering wheel and Audi's Virtual Cockpit, which puts the most of the infotainment system's functions into a configurable gauge display.

As before, the TT is available as both a coupe and convertible. Its electronically folding soft top doesn't impugn on cargo capacity, and it takes about 10 seconds to open and close at speeds up to 31 mph.

In Europe, the TT gets a wide variety of engines, and that appears to continue. Audi promises "a range of petrol engines in various performance levels." Motor1 claims that Audi will offer a 2.0-liter I4 gas engines with three different power outputs -- 197 or 245 horsepower for the standard TT, and 306 hp in hopped-up TTS form. A six-speed manual is available, as is a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission, which Audi claims is new for 2019.

It will likely take a bit of time before Audi finalizes its powertrain options for the US. For context, though, the 2018 TT packs a 220-horsepower I4. If you want more power, you have to step up to the 292-horsepower TTS, which uses the same engine as the Volkswagen Golf R.

The 2019 Audi TT goes on sale in Europe in the fourth quarter of 2018, and it's unclear when it will come to the US. The 2019 TT coupe will start around €35,000 (about $41,000) in Europe, and while US pricing is not yet available, a 2018 TT starts at $43,950 in the US.