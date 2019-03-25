2019 Audi A7: Luxury and tech meet high style

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Well hello, beautiful. Meet the 2019 Audi A7.
The A7 is now in its second generation.
The styling is a little different, but the car still looks amazing.
The hatchback shape means the A7 is also quite functional.
There's about as much cargo space in the A7 as in Audi's Q5 SUV.
These larger taillights perform a lovely light show when you lock or unlock the car.
Power comes from a 3.0-liter, turbocharged V6 engine.
Quattro all-wheel drive is standard.
The 2019 Audi A7 starts just under $70,000.
2019 Audi A7