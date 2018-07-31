2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera looks sizzling in red

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
This is the 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera!
The DBS is a throwback to Aston's last big tourer, while the name Superleggera relates to the car's lightweight, carbon fiber construction.
But, it's very closely related to the DB11, sharing the same twin-turbo, 5.2-liter V12 -- but now cranking out an amazing 715 horsepower.
The extra power means extra heat, so extra cooling is required.
That means the traditional Aston vent behind the wheel has been enlarged, creating a luscious, gille-like appearance.
Carbon ceramic brakes are now standard, too.
Overall it's a stunning looking car.
The interior is perhaps a bit too busy for our tastes. Comfortable, though.
The DBS starts at $304,995 and goes way, way up from there with options.
Small price for a machine that looks this good!