2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera looks sizzling in red

  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera
  • 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

This is the 2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera!

Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
1
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

The DBS is a throwback to Aston's last big tourer, while the name Superleggera relates to the car's lightweight, carbon fiber construction.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
2
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

But, it's very closely related to the DB11, sharing the same twin-turbo, 5.2-liter V12 -- but now cranking out an amazing 715 horsepower.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
3
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

The extra power means extra heat, so extra cooling is required. 

Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
4
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

That means the traditional Aston vent behind the wheel has been enlarged, creating a luscious, gille-like appearance.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
5
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Carbon ceramic brakes are now standard, too.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
6
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Overall it's a stunning looking car.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
7
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

The interior is perhaps a bit too busy for our tastes. Comfortable, though.

Published:Caption:Photo:Aston Martin
8
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

The DBS starts at $304,995 and goes way, way up from there with options.

Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
9
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Small price for a machine that looks this good!

Published:Caption:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
10
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
11
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
12
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
13
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
14
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
15
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
16
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
17
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
18
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
19
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
20
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
21
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
22
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
23
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
24
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
25
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
26
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
27
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
28
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
29
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
30
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
31
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
32
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
33
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
34
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
35
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
36
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
37
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
38
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
39
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
40
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
41
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
42
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
43
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
44
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
45
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Aston Martin
46
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
47
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
48
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
49
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
50
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
51
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
52
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
53
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
54
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
55
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
56
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
57
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
58
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Tim Stevens/Roadshow
59
of 59
Read First Take
Get a Dealer Quote
Now Reading

2019 Aston Martin DBS Superleggera looks sizzling in red

Up Next

Slice through the sky in luxury in the Aston Martin Volante Vision

Latest Stories

The top 5 cars traded for Tesla Model 3 in 2018 are surprisingly affordable

The top 5 cars traded for Tesla Model 3 in 2018 are surprisingly affordable

by
Tesla claims record revenue of $4B in Q2 2018

Tesla claims record revenue of $4B in Q2 2018

by
Tesla adding Atari games as Easter eggs in next software update

Tesla adding Atari games as Easter eggs in next software update

by
2019 Jaguar F-Pace offers more standard infotainment, safety features

2019 Jaguar F-Pace offers more standard infotainment, safety features

by
Next-gen Nissan GT-R to be previewed by a concept

Next-gen Nissan GT-R to be previewed by a concept

by
White House says lower fuel-economy standards would keep drivers safer

White House says lower fuel-economy standards would keep drivers safer

by