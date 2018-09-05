2019 Acura ILX packs some much needed updates

  • 2019 Acura ILX
The 2019 Acura ILX underwent a pretty major aesthetic overhaul.     

Out back, there's a new set of taillights, a new rear fascia and a redesigned lower diffuser.     

It's entirely new from the A-pillars forward, adopting a sharper nose that pulls from Acura's recent concepts.   

The most notable update in the 2019 Acura ILX is the addition of AcuraWatch, which is now standard on every ILX model.

AcuraWatch is the automaker's suite of active and passive safety systems, which includes adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning and lane-keep assist.     

Under the hood is a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated I4 gas engine putting out 201 horsepower.

Front-wheel drive is standard, as is an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.     

The interior features fewer major changes. Its seats have been given a heavier dash of style, and there's a new Espresso interior motif on offer.     

Tech-wise, its two-screen infotainment layout has been revised to look newer, new software improves response time by about 30 percent and it packs both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.     

The driver's seat also gets power-adjustable lumbar controls, and the start button is now fancier.   

All variants of the 2019 Acura ILX hit dealers in October, and pricing should be announced soon.    

