2019 Acura ILX gets a sharper face, standard safety tech

You might have forgotten about the Acura ILX, but Acura's tarted-up last-generation Honda Civic is still alive and kicking, and a big update for the 2019 model year should help put it back on the public's radar.

The 2019 Acura ILX underwent a pretty major aesthetic overhaul. It's entirely new from the A-pillars forward, adopting a sharper nose that pulls from Acura's Precision Concept to better align it with other new Acura models like the 2019 RDX. Out back, there's a new set of taillights, a new rear fascia and a redesigned lower diffuser.

The interior features fewer major changes. Its seats have been given a heavier dash of style, and there's a new Espresso interior motif on offer. The driver's seat also gets power-adjustable lumbar controls, and the start button is now fancier. Tech-wise, its two-screen infotainment layout has been revised to look newer, new software improves response time by about 30 percent and it packs both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It's a shame that the ILX doesn't adopt the new touchscreen system from the 2019 RDX.

Speaking of tech, the most notable update in the 2019 Acura ILX is the addition of AcuraWatch, which is now standard on every ILX model. AcuraWatch is the automaker's suite of active and passive safety systems, which includes adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, lane-departure warning and lane-keep assist.

No matter the trim, all ILX models pack the same powertrain. Under the hood is a 2.4-liter naturally aspirated I4 gas engine putting out 201 horsepower. Front-wheel drive is standard, as is an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

If you're looking for something a bit sportier, Acura will scratch that itch with the ILX A-Spec. This sport-oriented trim adds 18-inch alloy wheels, dark chrome exterior trim, LED fog lights and a darker appearance for both the headlights and taillights. Inside, there are some A-Spec badges, as well as unique dash accents and seat stitching. Sadly, there are no additional power or suspension upgrades. All variants of the 2019 Acura ILX hit dealers in October, and pricing should be announced soon.