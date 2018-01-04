2018 Volvo XC60 keeps it sleek and sexy

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
It's a whole new look for Volvo's latest midsize crossover. The XC60 looks a lot like a shrunken-down XC90.
The front fascia is dominated by the "Thor's Hammer" headlights and a chrome-lined grille.
The available T8 power train combines a 2.0-liter turbocharged and supercharged engine with an electric motor.
The T8 engine produces up to 400 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque.
Other available engines are the turbocharged T5 and the turbocharged and supercharged T6 engine.
The XC60 has a whole slew of safety features, naturally. The Pilot Assist adaptive cruise control system works especially well, bringing the car to a full stop in traffic.
Standard on the XC60 is oncoming lane mitigation, but blind-spot monitoring is part of an $1,100 package.
There is even an optional air suspension system with automatic leveling.
As for interior design, well, the Swedes don't mess around. That is indeed a crystal shift knob.
2018 Volvo XC60, starting at $41,500.