2018 Volvo XC60 keeps it sleek and sexy

It's a whole new look for Volvo's latest midsize crossover. The XC60 looks a lot like a shrunken-down XC90.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

The front fascia is dominated by the "Thor's Hammer" headlights and a chrome-lined grille. 

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
$52,900 MSRP

The available T8 power train combines a 2.0-liter turbocharged and supercharged engine with an electric motor. 

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

The T8 engine produces up to 400 horsepower and 472 pound-feet of torque.

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

Other available engines are the turbocharged T5 and the turbocharged and supercharged T6 engine.

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

The XC60 has a whole slew of safety features, naturally. The Pilot Assist adaptive cruise control system works especially well, bringing the car to a full stop in traffic.

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
$52,900 MSRP

Standard on the XC60 is oncoming lane mitigation, but blind-spot monitoring is part of an $1,100 package.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

There is even an optional air suspension system with automatic leveling. 

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

As for interior design, well, the Swedes don't mess around. That is indeed a crystal shift knob.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
$52,900 MSRP

Scroll through for more photos of the 2018 Volvo XC60, starting at $41,500.

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Volvo
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
$52,900 MSRP
Read full review
1 of 32
|

2018 Volvo XC60 keeps it sleek and sexy

Published:
Up Next
2019 Volvo XC40 is a damn good comp...
38

Latest Stories

Global auto execs question the future of electric cars, survey says

Global auto execs question the future of electric cars, survey says

by
We drove Hyundai's new hydrogen prototype to CES 2018

We drove Hyundai's new hydrogen prototype to CES 2018

by
US average fuel economy is down, cheap gas and SUVs are to blame

US average fuel economy is down, cheap gas and SUVs are to blame

by
AutoComplete: VW slashes 2018 Tiguan prices
1:31

AutoComplete: VW slashes 2018 Tiguan prices

by
Bentley goes hybrid with the Bentayga, makes two kinds of green

Bentley goes hybrid with the Bentayga, makes two kinds of green

by
2018 BMW X2 starts at $38,400, tops out above $50,000

2018 BMW X2 starts at $38,400, tops out above $50,000

by