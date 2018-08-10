Porsche built a rally-spec Cayman GT4 Clubsport and we're in love

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Rally Concept is mostly a regular Clubsport but with smaller, stronger wheels, skid plates, and extra lighting, among other things.
The banshee-like howl of a naturally-aspirated flat-six mixed with the sound of gravel hitting an aluminum skid plate must be intoxicating.
Romain Dumas, fresh off a spectacular run up Pikes Peak in the VW ID R prototype, will be piloting the Cayman around Rallye Deutschland in its duties as a course car.
The rally light pod mounted to the frunk lid is almost too sexy for words and makes us want to spend the rest of the day watching old Group B videos on YouTube.
With the night-stage light pod removed, the carbon fiber roof scoop gets a chance to shine, figuratively speaking, and we love it.
While all-wheel drive vehicles have dominated stage rally for decades, there is something to be said for the tossability of a mid-engined rear-wheel drive car.
The GT4 Clubsport Rally likely features a pretty standard GT4 Clubsport drivetrain with the 3.8-liter flat-six out of the old 991.1 Carrera S.
Rally is tough on a chassis, so protection is important.
The inner door panels have been designed to fit perfectly around the roll cage and it's giving us all kinds of funny feelings.
Race car means race car dash and we approve.