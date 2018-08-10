Porsche built a rally-spec Cayman GT4 Clubsport and we're in love

  • 1422799-concept-study-cayman-gt4-clubsport-2018-porsche-ag
Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Rally Concept

The Porsche Cayman GT4 Clubsport Rally Concept is mostly a regular Clubsport but with smaller, stronger wheels, skid plates, and extra lighting, among other things.

Read the article
1


The banshee-like howl of a naturally-aspirated flat-six mixed with the sound of gravel hitting an aluminum skid plate must be intoxicating.

Read the article
2


Romain Dumas, fresh off a spectacular run up Pikes Peak in the VW ID R prototype, will be piloting the Cayman around Rallye Deutschland in its duties as a course car.

Read the article
3


The rally light pod mounted to the frunk lid is almost too sexy for words and makes us want to spend the rest of the day watching old Group B videos on YouTube.

Read the article
4


With the night-stage light pod removed, the carbon fiber roof scoop gets a chance to shine, figuratively speaking, and we love it.

Read the article
5


While all-wheel drive vehicles have dominated stage rally for decades, there is something to be said for the tossability of a mid-engined rear-wheel drive car.

Read the article
6


The GT4 Clubsport Rally likely features a pretty standard GT4 Clubsport drivetrain with the 3.8-liter flat-six out of the old 991.1 Carrera S.

Read the article
7


Rally is tough on a chassis, so protection is important.

Read the article
8


The inner door panels have been designed to fit perfectly around the roll cage and it's giving us all kinds of funny feelings.

Read the article
9


Race car means race car dash and we approve.

Read the article
10

