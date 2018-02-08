2018 Nissan Armada Platinum is big on style and space

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Platinum trims of the 2018 Nissan Armada set themselves apart from other models with 20-inch tinted aluminum wheels.
An intelligent rear view mirror and a tri-zone entertainment system is standard on the Armada Platinum.
Powering the Armada is a 5.6-liter V8 engine with 390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque. That gets mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission.
According to the EPA, the Armada should return 13 mpg in the city and 18 mpg on the highway.
The Armada features a towing capacity of 8,500 pounds.
Infotainment is handled by 8-inch touchscreen system offering navigation, satellite radio, Bluetooth and a 13-speaker Bose sound system.
For passengers in back, the entertainment system includes dual 7-inch headrest displays.
Platinum versions of the Armada also come standard with adaptive cruise control.
The 2018 Nissan Armada Platinum starts at $62,785, which includes $1,195 for destination charges.
Our test car with the optional second-row captain's chairs and carpeted floor mats wears an as-tested price of $63,545.
