2018 Nissan Armada Platinum is big on style and space

  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-1
    1
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-2
    2
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-3
    3
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-4
    4
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-5
    5
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-6
    6
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-7
    7
    of 61
  • 2019-nissan-armada-platinum-8
    8
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-9
    9
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-10
    10
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-11
    11
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-12
    12
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-13
    13
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-14
    14
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-15
    15
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-16
    16
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-17
    17
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-18
    18
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-19
    19
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-20
    20
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-21
    21
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-22
    22
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-23
    23
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-24
    24
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-25
    25
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-26
    26
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-27
    27
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-28
    28
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-29
    29
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-30
    30
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-31
    31
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-32
    32
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-33
    33
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-34
    34
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-35
    35
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-36
    36
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-37
    37
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-38
    38
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-39
    39
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-40
    40
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-41
    41
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-42
    42
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-43
    43
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-44
    44
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-45
    45
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-46
    46
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-47
    47
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-48
    48
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-49
    49
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-50
    50
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-51
    51
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-52
    52
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-53
    53
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-54
    54
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-55
    55
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-56
    56
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-57
    57
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-58
    58
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-59
    59
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-60
    60
    of 61
  • 2018-nissan-armada-platinum-61
    61
    of 61

Platinum trims of the 2018 Nissan Armada set themselves apart from other models with 20-inch tinted aluminum wheels.

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

An intelligent rear view mirror and a tri-zone entertainment system is standard on the Armada Platinum.

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Powering the Armada is a 5.6-liter V8 engine with 390 horsepower and 394 pound-feet of torque. That gets mated to a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

According to the EPA, the Armada should return 13 mpg in the city and 18 mpg on the highway.

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The Armada features a towing capacity of 8,500 pounds.

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Infotainment is handled by 8-inch touchscreen system offering navigation, satellite radio, Bluetooth and a 13-speaker Bose sound system.

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

For passengers in back, the entertainment system includes dual 7-inch headrest displays.

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Platinum versions of the Armada also come standard with adaptive cruise control.

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The 2018 Nissan Armada Platinum starts at $62,785, which includes $1,195 for destination charges.

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Our test car with the optional second-row captain's chairs and carpeted floor mats wears an as-tested price of $63,545.

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Click through to see more of the 2018 Nissan Armada Platinum.

Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Caption by / Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo by Jon Wong/Roadshow
$46,090 MSRP
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
1 of 61
|

2018 Nissan Armada Platinum is big on style and space

Published:
Up Next
Nissan's new Terra SUV isn't necess...
4

Latest Stories

Ford wants to use drones to give your car surrogate sensors

Ford wants to use drones to give your car surrogate sensors

by
Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnel plans put buses in fast lane

Elon Musk's Boring Company tunnel plans put buses in fast lane

by
2019 Genesis G70 will be sold with a six-speed manual transmission

2019 Genesis G70 will be sold with a six-speed manual transmission

by
Roadshow's top five favorite concept cars from Geneva 2018

Roadshow's top five favorite concept cars from Geneva 2018

by
Goodyear develops tire to fix electric-car-only problems

Goodyear develops tire to fix electric-car-only problems

by
You're changing your oil too often

You're changing your oil too often

by