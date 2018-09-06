The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is modernized yet still rugged

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is all new, with more features and a slightly updated design.
Noticeable visual tweaks include new door handles, new fenders with integrated running lights and larger windows.
The Wrangler's design still follows iconic cues, including the full-size spare that's mounted to the rear.
This Sahara model features body-color painted fenders, 18-inch wheels and other touches. The LED taillights are optional and include blind-spot sensors.
The new Wrangler Unlimited grows a little bit, providing more rear-seat space and improving cargo space just a tiny bit.
The design is still utilitarian and boxy, albeit with improved aerodynamics, thanks to tweaks like a changed windshield angle.
The rear wiper now is at the bottom of the rear window, rather than the top, to improve visibility.
The two-piece door design allows for opening just the swing-out tailgate if desired.
The rear window flips open once the tailgate is out of the way.
