The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is modernized yet still rugged

  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara
  • 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is all new, with more features and a slightly updated design.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
1
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Noticeable visual tweaks include new door handles, new fenders with integrated running lights and larger windows.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
2
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The Wrangler's design still follows iconic cues, including the full-size spare that's mounted to the rear.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
3
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

This Sahara model features body-color painted fenders, 18-inch wheels and other touches. The LED taillights are optional and include blind-spot sensors.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
4
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The new Wrangler Unlimited grows a little bit, providing more rear-seat space and improving cargo space just a tiny bit.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
5
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The design is still utilitarian and boxy, albeit with improved aerodynamics, thanks to tweaks like a changed windshield angle.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
6
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The rear wiper now is at the bottom of the rear window, rather than the top, to improve visibility.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
7
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The two-piece door design allows for opening just the swing-out tailgate if desired.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
8
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

The rear window flips open once the tailgate is out of the way.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
9
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Keep clicking or scrolling to see more of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler.

Published:Caption:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
10
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
11
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
12
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
13
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
14
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
15
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
16
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
17
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
18
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
19
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
20
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
21
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
22
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
23
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
24
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
25
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
26
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
27
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
28
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
29
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
30
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
31
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
32
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
33
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
34
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
35
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
36
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
37
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Published:Photo:Jake Holmes/Roadshow
38
of 38
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
Now Reading

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is modernized yet still rugged

Up Next

2018 Easter Jeep Safari concepts blend throwback style, modern performance

Latest Stories

Hands-on with Jaguar InControl Touch Pro in the 2018 E-Pace
2:37

Hands-on with Jaguar InControl Touch Pro in the 2018 E-Pace

by
2018 Jaguar E-Pace: The fast and the frustrating
4:02

2018 Jaguar E-Pace: The fast and the frustrating

by
BMW is making a quicker, more fun X2 M35i for the haters

BMW is making a quicker, more fun X2 M35i for the haters

by
Uber wants to be 'the Amazon of transportation'

Uber wants to be 'the Amazon of transportation'

by
Burt Reynolds, film icon and world's greatest Pontiac Trans-Am driver, is dead at 82

Burt Reynolds, film icon and world's greatest Pontiac Trans-Am driver, is dead at 82

by
Lyft is rolling out its first electric scooters today

Lyft is rolling out its first electric scooters today

by