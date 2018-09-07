2018 Jaguar E-Pace: This cute cub has claws

  • 2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Edition
Jaguar's E-Pace is the smallest model in the lineup, if you're measuring by overall length and wheelbase.

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
1
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Performance is one of the Jaguar cub's strongest points, being backed up by a turbocharged four-banger that makes between 246 and 295 horsepower, depending on trim.

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
2
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

It's also a stylish little ride, balancing sharp F-Type-inspired details with adorable, approachable proportions.

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
3
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Personally, I think the E-Pace wears its proportions better than Jag's larger F-Pace. However, both cars are plagued with tech nitpicks that spoiled the fun.

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
4
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Our example featured a fixed sport suspension, but an available adaptive suspension ion R-Dynamic models.

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
5
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Despite its compact size, the E-Pace is fairly spacious. There are 24.2 cubic feet of storage behind the second row and 52.7 cubic feet with the seats folded flat.

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
6
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Details, like this Jaguar and Cub silhouette on the window trim, make exploring the E-Pace's design a pleasure.

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
7
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Fuel economy, about 24 mpg combined, is fairly middle of the road for this class.

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
8
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

I really enjoyed my time behind the wheel of the Jaguar E-Pace -- it's a fantastically fun little SUV -- but fit and finish issues and tech hiccups prevent me from recommending it with confidence.

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
9
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Check out our review of the 2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Edition for the full rundown.

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
10
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
11
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
12
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
13
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
14
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
15
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
16
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
17
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
18
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
19
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
20
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
21
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
22
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
23
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
24
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
25
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
26
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
27
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
28
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
29
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
30
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
31
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
32
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
33
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
34
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
35
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
36
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
37
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
38
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
39
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
40
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
41
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
42
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
43
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
44
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
45
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
46
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
47
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote

Photo:Antuan Goodwin/Roadshow
48
of 48
Read Full Review
Get a Dealer Quote
