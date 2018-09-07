2018 Jaguar E-Pace: This cute cub has claws

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
Jaguar's E-Pace is the smallest model in the lineup, if you're measuring by overall length and wheelbase.
Performance is one of the Jaguar cub's strongest points, being backed up by a turbocharged four-banger that makes between 246 and 295 horsepower, depending on trim.
It's also a stylish little ride, balancing sharp F-Type-inspired details with adorable, approachable proportions.
Personally, I think the E-Pace wears its proportions better than Jag's larger F-Pace. However, both cars are plagued with tech nitpicks that spoiled the fun.
Our example featured a fixed sport suspension, but an available adaptive suspension ion R-Dynamic models.
Despite its compact size, the E-Pace is fairly spacious. There are 24.2 cubic feet of storage behind the second row and 52.7 cubic feet with the seats folded flat.
Details, like this Jaguar and Cub silhouette on the window trim, make exploring the E-Pace's design a pleasure.
Fuel economy, about 24 mpg combined, is fairly middle of the road for this class.
I really enjoyed my time behind the wheel of the Jaguar E-Pace -- it's a fantastically fun little SUV -- but fit and finish issues and tech hiccups prevent me from recommending it with confidence.
Check out our review of the 2018 Jaguar E-Pace First Edition for the full rundown.