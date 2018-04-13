2018 Infiniti QX60 ups the ante with good design, excellent safety tech

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
By Style
By Make & Model
We cover it all, click your favorite
The 2018 Infiniti QX60 is a three-row crossover with plenty of techy driver's aids.
It starts at $43,300 for front-wheel drive, or $45,100 if you want all-wheel drive.
The only engine on offer is a 3.5-liter V6, putting out 295 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque.
That engine is mated to a continuously variable transmission that can simulate the gear changes of a traditional automatic.
The QX60 comes with Distance Control Assist, a kind of brake-only adaptive cruise control that can keep you from tailgating the car in front of you.
The full adaptive cruise control system works in stop-and-go traffic and can bring the QX60 to a complete stop.
The CUV also features predictive forward collision warning, which monitors the car in front of the car in front of you, and can preemptively react if things are about to go awry.
The InTouch infotainment system is dated and does not offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.
Still, it's a sharp looking crossover, despite the InTouch issues.
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2018 Infiniti QX60.