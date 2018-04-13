2018 Infiniti QX60 ups the ante with good design, excellent safety tech

  • 2018 Infiniti QX60 hero
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
  • 2018 Infiniti QX60
The 2018 Infiniti QX60 is a three-row crossover with plenty of techy driver's aids.

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
It starts at $43,300 for front-wheel drive, or $45,100 if you want all-wheel drive.

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
The only engine on offer is a 3.5-liter V6, putting out 295 horsepower and 270 pound-feet of torque.

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
That engine is mated to a continuously variable transmission that can simulate the gear changes of a traditional automatic.

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
The QX60 comes with Distance Control Assist, a kind of brake-only adaptive cruise control that can keep you from tailgating the car in front of you.

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
The full adaptive cruise control system works in stop-and-go traffic and can bring the QX60 to a complete stop.

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
The CUV also features predictive forward collision warning, which monitors the car in front of the car in front of you, and can preemptively react if things are about to go awry. 

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
The InTouch infotainment system is dated and does not offer Apple CarPlay or Android Auto.

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Still, it's a sharp looking crossover, despite the InTouch issues.

Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Keep scrolling for more photos of the 2018 Infiniti QX60.

Caption by / Photo by Infiniti
Caption by / Photo by Infiniti
Caption by / Photo by Infiniti
Caption by / Photo by Infiniti
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Infiniti
Caption by / Photo by Infiniti
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
Caption by / Photo by Emme Hall/Roadshow
2018 Infiniti QX60 ups the ante with good design, excellent safety tech

Published:
