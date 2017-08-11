2018 Honda HR-V crossover gets fancy new paint and wheels

Love cars? Climb in the driver's seat for the latest in reviews, advice and picks by our editors.
For 2018, the Honda HR-V will receive minimal updates.
A new Aegean blue metallic paint color will be available on select models.
For EX and EX-L versions, new wheel designs with black-painted insets will provide a sportier appearance.
The HR-V LX equipped with two-wheel-drive and a six-speed manual transmission starts at $19,570.
All-wheel-drive versions of the HR-V, that are only available with the continuously variable transmission, begin at $21,670.
All HR-Vs are powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine with 141 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque.
All-wheel drive is only available with the continuously variable transmission.
All-wheel-drive models with the CVT cover 27 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway.
The four-way configurable Magic Seat feature continues for 2018.
The 2018 Honda HR-V will begin arriving in dealers on August 14.
