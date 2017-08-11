2018 Honda HR-V crossover to start at $19,570

For 2018, the Honda HR-V will be rolling into dealers offering minimal updates that include the availability of Aegean blue metallic paint and new aluminum wheels with black insets on EX and EX-L models for a sportier appearance.

The HR-V LX equipped with two-wheel-drive and a six-speed manual transmission starts at $19,570. That represents an increase of $105 when compared to 2017. All-wheel-drive versions of the HR-V, that are only available with the continuously variable transmission, begin at $21,670. Destination is an additional $940.

Enlarge Image Honda

All HR-Vs are powered by a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine with 141 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque. With the manual gearbox, it returns 25 mpg in the city and 33 mpg on the highway, while two-wheel-drive CVT trims get 28 mpg city and 34 mpg highway ratings. All-wheel-drive models with the CVT cover 27 mpg in the city and 31 mpg on the highway.

Fan favorite features such as the second-row Magic Seat system that offers for four different modes of configuration, and 58.8 cubic feet of cargo space with the rear seats folded return.

The 2018 Honda HR-V begins arriving in dealers on August 14.