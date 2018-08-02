  • 2018 Ford Mustang GT
The Ford Mustang comes with a choice of four- or eight-cylinder power.

Really, the GT is the one you want, what with that screaming 5.0-liter V8 and all.

The Mustang GT makes 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque, and only costs $35,000 to start.

You can get the Mustang GT with a new 10-speed automatic transmission, but you shouldn't. It's bad.

Instead, go for the six-speed manual. That's the sweet spot.

The Mustang got a facelift for 2018, and it's not an improvement.

Good thing this car still looks bangin' from every other angle.

Seriously, the droopy lighting elements don't work here.

This rear wing is unique to the GT Performance Pack.

As are these 19-inch dark-finish wheels.

Keep scrolling for more 2018 Ford Mustang GT photos.

Now Reading

2018 Ford Mustang GT is sharper and smarter than before

Up Next

Ford's Ranger Raptor plays with our hearts in the dunes

